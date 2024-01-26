Authorities in Hawaii are probing an incident in which a homeless woman reportedly gave birth on a sidewalk and was discovered dragging the newborn by its umbilical cord.

Police officers encountered 41-year-old Ashley Aileen Maile Lum on Mamo Street in downtown Hilo on January 16. Responding to a call about the woman, officers arrived to find her with the baby still connected by the umbilical cord. Medical personnel promptly severed the cord and attended to the infant, who was breathing but immobile.

The newborn was transported to a local hospital and subsequently placed under the care of Child Welfare Services. Law enforcement officials stated that the baby is now doing well.

Following the treatment of the infant by first responders, the mother attempted to leave the area but was later apprehended for child abandonment. She was taken into custody and transported to Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room for medical attention.

Subsequently, she was released from police custody pending further investigation and admitted to the hospital for continued treatment and monitoring.

Charges have not been filed as of last check as the investigation remains ongoing.

The post Woman Gives Birth, Drags Newborn Down Sidewalk by Umbilical Cord: Police appeared first on Breaking911.