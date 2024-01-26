Ethics Committee Won’t Probe Jamaal Bowman Over Fire Alarm Allegations

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House Ethics Committee is not planning to pursue an investigation into Rep. Jamaal Bowman over allegations that he purposefully pulled a fire alarm while Congress was in session.

In September, while Congress was voting on a bill that would prevent a government shutdown, Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon House, an office building connected by tunnel to the Capitol. Bowman quickly clarified that pulling the alarm was an accident. “I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door,” Bowman said.

After the incident, Republicans attacked Bowman, claiming that pulling the alarm was tantamount to insurrection. In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump called for Bowman to be imprisoned like the January 6 rioters.

