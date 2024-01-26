Fri. Jan 26th, 2024

    Ethics Committee Won’t Probe Jamaal Bowman Over Fire Alarm Allegations

    The House Ethics Committee is not planning to pursue an investigation into Rep. Jamaal Bowman over allegations that he purposefully pulled a fire alarm while Congress was in session.

    In September, while Congress was voting on a bill that would prevent a government shutdown, Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon House, an office building connected by tunnel to the Capitol. Bowman quickly clarified that pulling the alarm was an accident. “I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door,” Bowman said.

    After the incident, Republicans attacked Bowman, claiming that pulling the alarm was tantamount to insurrection. In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump called for Bowman to be imprisoned like the January 6 rioters.

