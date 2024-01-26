Five were rushed to hospital, including two children, after a truck accident on the Victorian road

<!–

Five people, including two children, have been rushed to hospital after their vehicle was involved in a collision with a truck and struck a tree on a rural Victorian road on Thursday.

The blue Ford Ranger company was towing a caravan and traveling on Benalla-Yarrawonga Rd in Goorambat at around 7pm when the collision occurred.

Both vehicles were pushed into trees, after which a branch fell on the roof of the car carrying all five injured people.

The driver of the car, a 72-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 30-year-old man was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A nine-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, along with a 70-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The 22-year-old truck driver from Bundalong was not injured and stopped at the scene.

Victoria Police said he was questioned by police and has since been released pending further investigations.

Police are yet to determine what caused the crash and are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.