Fri. Jan 26th, 2024

    News

    Married at First Sight 2024: Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James issue warning for new cast

    By

    Jan 26, 2024 , , , , , , , , ,
    Married at First Sight 2024: Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James issue warning for new cast

    By Ali Daher for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 18:48 EST, January 25, 2024 | Updated: 18:52 EST, January 25, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    The next season of Married At First Sight will premiere on Monday.

    And as this year’s bride and groom prepare to make their TV debut, Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James have offered some advice.

    “Have fun, take it lightly and give it your all,” Evelyn, 28, told Daily Mail Australia.

    Duncan, on the other hand, urged the new flock to remain steadfast and not get lost in the frenzy of forging a personality that is not their own.

    He warned, “Don’t try to play a personality that you are not,” emphasizing the value of authenticity in winning the hearts of the audience.

    Married At First Sight golden couple Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James have offered some advice for this year’s cast.

    “Have fun, take it lightly and give it your all,” Evelyn, 28, told Daily Mail Australia. (Pictured: bride Tori Adams)

    Duncan confidently added that people appreciate authenticity, advising, “Just be who you are, and then I think people will like that authenticity and love you for it.”

    Meanwhile, speaking about her journey after the whirlwind experience on the show, Evelyn painted a picture of a life that has been nothing short of perfect.

    ‘I think life has been pretty crazy. Things have calmed down, but we’ve been enjoying everything,” she gushed.

    Duncan, on the other hand, urged the new flock to remain steadfast and not get lost in the frenzy of forging a personality that is not their own.

    Expressing his sincere gratitude for Duncan, he added: “We are grateful to have each other.” And yes, just taking each day as it comes. It’s been a wild ride.

    Duncan admitted that the trip was something he hadn’t imagined but still appreciated.

    ‘I would never have imagined it would be like this.

    Some lows, but many highs. The roller coaster is not about the descents, but about who you sit with. It’s been amazing,’ she reflected.

    The upcoming series will feature the most diverse cast to date. Among them is a same-sex couple and the oldest couple to date. In the photo: Jack Dunkley, the boyfriend of MAFS

    Married at first sight 2024: Meet the cast

    Laura Dunn

    32, PR Maven, Perth

    Tori Adams

    27, development manager, Melbourne

    Sara Mesa

    29, nutrition coach, Sydney

    Eden Harper

    28, recruitment consultant, Gold Coast

    Cassandra Allen

    30, Administration Officer, Gold Coast

    Luz Lucinda

    43, wedding celebrant and MC, New South Wales

    Ellie Dix

    32, registered nurse, Gold Coast

    Natalie Parham

    32, physiotherapist, Melbourne

    Andrea Thompson

    51, wedding photographer

    Miguel Felix

    Melbourne, 34 years old, sales representative

    Jayden Eynaud

    26, professional kickboxer, Gold Coast

    Tim Calwell

    31, online business owner, Gold Coast

    Ben Walters

    Tour Director, Newcastle

    christian collins

    State Government, Perth

    Jack Dunkley

    34, personal trainer, Costa Dorada

    Jono McCullough

    39, managing director, Brisbane

    Richard Sauerman

    62, motivational speaker

    Timothy Smith

    51, gin distillery owner, Melbourne

    Tristan Black

    29, entertainment manager, Sydney

    Simon Flocco

    Marketing Director, 39 years old, SA

    Do you have any tips about MAFS 2024? Send an email to ali.daher@mailonline.com

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Top UK General Warns ‘Citizen Army’ Should Prepare to Fight in Potential Land War

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    SHERIFF: Masturbating Convicted Murder Attacks Woman as She Walks Alongside Shoreline of Florida Beach

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    Five were rushed to hospital, including two children, after a truck accident on the Victorian road

    Jan 26, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Top UK General Warns ‘Citizen Army’ Should Prepare to Fight in Potential Land War

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    SHERIFF: Masturbating Convicted Murder Attacks Woman as She Walks Alongside Shoreline of Florida Beach

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    Married at First Sight 2024: Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James issue warning for new cast

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    Five were rushed to hospital, including two children, after a truck accident on the Victorian road

    Jan 26, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy