Married at First Sight 2024: Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James issue warning for new cast

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The next season of Married At First Sight will premiere on Monday.

And as this year’s bride and groom prepare to make their TV debut, Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James have offered some advice.

“Have fun, take it lightly and give it your all,” Evelyn, 28, told Daily Mail Australia.

Duncan, on the other hand, urged the new flock to remain steadfast and not get lost in the frenzy of forging a personality that is not their own.

He warned, “Don’t try to play a personality that you are not,” emphasizing the value of authenticity in winning the hearts of the audience.

Married At First Sight golden couple Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James have offered some advice for this year’s cast.

“Have fun, take it lightly and give it your all,” Evelyn, 28, told Daily Mail Australia. (Pictured: bride Tori Adams)

Duncan confidently added that people appreciate authenticity, advising, “Just be who you are, and then I think people will like that authenticity and love you for it.”

Meanwhile, speaking about her journey after the whirlwind experience on the show, Evelyn painted a picture of a life that has been nothing short of perfect.

‘I think life has been pretty crazy. Things have calmed down, but we’ve been enjoying everything,” she gushed.

Duncan, on the other hand, urged the new flock to remain steadfast and not get lost in the frenzy of forging a personality that is not their own.

Expressing his sincere gratitude for Duncan, he added: “We are grateful to have each other.” And yes, just taking each day as it comes. It’s been a wild ride.

Duncan admitted that the trip was something he hadn’t imagined but still appreciated.

‘I would never have imagined it would be like this.

Some lows, but many highs. The roller coaster is not about the descents, but about who you sit with. It’s been amazing,’ she reflected.

The upcoming series will feature the most diverse cast to date. Among them is a same-sex couple and the oldest couple to date. In the photo: Jack Dunkley, the boyfriend of MAFS