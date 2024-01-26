SHERIFF: Masturbating Convicted Murder Attacks Woman as She Walks Alongside Shoreline of Florida Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (PCSO / News Release) – Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit have arrested 44-year-old Timothy James Graham, Jr. for robbery, battery on a person 65 years of age or older, tampering with physical evidence, false imprisonment, tampering with a witness, and exposure of sexual organs.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., deputies responded to the area of 10th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard in Indian Rocks Beach after receiving a 911 call from the victim, a 66-year-old female. Detectives state the victim was walking northbound on Indian Rocks Beach from 4th Avenue when she observed Graham jogging northbound on the beach near the dunes. Once at 16th Avenue, the victim turned around and began walking southbound back along the waterline of the beach and passing Graham. Detectives then advised the victim observed Graham following behind her with his penis exposed masturbating.

Detectives then state that the victim called 911 while attempting to flee the beach when she was tackled by Graham from behind, pinning her to the ground. Graham then took the victim’s cell phone and tossed it into the sand. While on the ground, Graham began to thrust his body into the victim while continuing to masturbate. Graham then got up, took the victim’s phone, and fled the area before eventually being captured by responding deputies.

Graham has a lengthy criminal record, including an arrest in November of 2023 for Exposure of Sexual Organs. Graham previously spent 21 years in the Florida Department of Corrections for Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Arson and was released in May of 2023.

Graham was arrested and charged with Robbery, Battery on a Person 65 Years of Age or Older, Tampering with Physical Evidence, False Imprisonment, Tampering with a Witness, and Exposure of Sexual Organs and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Anyone who may believe they’ve been a victim of Graham’s is asked to contact Corporal Aaron Bereznay at 727-582-6200.

The investigation Continues.

