New photos show murderous yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong recovering from plastic surgery in Costa Rica, after murdering her boyfriend’s ‘lover’ Moriah Wilson in Texas.

New images of murderous yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong show her recovering in Costa Rica after undergoing gruesome plastic surgery in a failed attempt to avoid authorities.

Armstrong, 36, fled Austin, Texas, shortly after fatally shooting rising cycling star Moriah Wilson in a jealous rage over her relationship with her live-in boyfriend. She was sentenced to 90 years for the brutal murder last year.

In newly available selfies taken from the killer’s phone, Armstrong is seen with his nose covered with a bloody bandage, apparently showing the results of the surgery to the camera by posing at different angles.

An image shows a close-up of what appear to be the stitches of a brow lift. Another shows a selfie of the killer before surgeries, wearing surgical equipment.

Meanwhile, a chilling screenshot from an Instagram story shows Armstrong pointing a gun. The post includes the words: ‘Gun Safety with @kaitlinarmstrong #bangbang’

Armstrong looked dramatically different when she was arrested, thanks to her reshaped nose and a brow lift, in which a patient’s forehead is cut and lifted to create a more youthful appearance.

The yoga teacher managed to stay on the run for 43 days after dying her hair brown and getting nose and eyebrow surgery in Costa Rica under the name Allison Paige.

Last year the jury was shown images taken with his phone. Receipts totaling $6,350 for cosmetic surgery in Costa Rica performed by Doctor Jorge Badilla were also shown to the court.

Armstrong also asked for work under his eyes and on his lips, telling a surgeon that he had “aged significantly” in recent days.

Last month, DailyMail.com exclusively reported on Armstrong’s explosive claim that she was pregnant around the time of her arrest.

The current lawyer for the man convicted of murder believes that a jury could have sentenced her to less time if they had known of her delicate condition.

Another image shows a selfie of the killer before surgeries, with surgical equipment.

A chilling screenshot from an Instagram story shows Armstrong pointing a gun. The images were taken from Armstrong’s phone.

During her murder trial in November, testimony revealed that she had lab tests performed before her cosmetic procedures.

Plastic surgeons routinely check a patient’s general health and whether she is pregnant before elective surgery, such as a nose job.

In fact, Armstrong’s surgery was delayed a day, a witness testified, because Armstrong was unable to complete the labs.

His doctor’s office told him they were necessary.

He had the lab tests done the next day and was able to undergo surgery.

Armstrong is seen spending thousands of dollars on plastic surgery while trying to evade the police.

The 36-year-old killed Wilson in a jealous rage after discovering the rising cycling star had been dating her boyfriend Colin Strickland while they were separated.

Last October, before being sentenced, Armstrong faked an injury to go to a doctor’s appointment days before her trial and attempted to escape police custody, without success.

The night of Wilson’s murder, the rising cyclist had gone to dinner and a swim with Strickland.

After Strickland dropped Wilson off at a friend’s apartment and left, Armstrong entered the house and shot Wilson twice in the head, once in the heart and once in the hand; an injury that the medical examiner said meant Wilson likely raised his hands. to try to protect himself from the gunshots.

Prosecutors had urged the jury to sentence Armstrong to at least 40 years. He previously rejected a plea deal from Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza.