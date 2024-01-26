Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Kids’ Picky Eating Habits, Admits She Has to Sneak Vegetables into Her Son’s Meals: ‘He’ll Smell It’

Kelly Clarkson welcomed Chrissy Teigen, 38, and chef David Chang. The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday.

The couple are promoting their new show Chrissy and Dave Dine Out and the three parents bonded over their children’s picky eating habits, with Chrissy revealing last week that her son Miles, 5, has never eaten a vegetable.

Even the prominent restaurateur, 46, admitted that his children are picky about what he cooks, prompting the Since U Been Gone singer, 41, to breathe a sigh of relief.

“That really makes me feel good,” he admitted.

“When I cook, I think, ‘Do you know how hard that was for me? “I don’t do this. ‘And I feel like I did a good job and they don’t eat it,’ she said of her children, daughter River Rose, nine, and son Remington Alexander, seven, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. .

Kelly Clarkson joined guests Chrissy Teigen and chef David Chang over her kids’ picky eating habits.

‘It makes me feel good that you are a real chef. They say, “Hard pass, where’s the macaroni and cheese?” He continued.

Chrissy told Clarkson and Chang more about her son Miles’ demand, saying he takes orders like a fast food cook.

‘At this point with Miles, I said the other day, he doesn’t eat vegetables. I’m not talking about a carrot stick. It’s like a big fight with him.’

Clarkson commiserated and revealed the clever ways she tries to incorporate vegetables into her son’s diet.

“I have to sneak it into a cup that’s colorful, where you can’t tell what color it is,” Clarkson explained.

‘And that’s how I introduce it: like a juice or a smoothie. He won’t do it. He will smell it and say, “This is a vegetable.” And he is harshly opposed to it.

And the Stronger singer even admitted that she sent Remington to bed hungry.

Teigen understood and reiterated that she waits for Thousands hand and foot to eat.

At least in Teigen’s case, her seven-year-old daughter Luna eats well.

“Luna is amazing, she eats salads and vegetables,” he said last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

And Luna, who is the eldest of her parents’ four children, also acts as an older sister to Chang’s children.

The chef shares Hugo, four, and Gus, two, with his wife Grace Seo Chang.