    Illinois Mass Murder Suspect’s Girlfriend Charged With Obstructing Justice

    Illinois Mass Murder Suspect’s Girlfriend Charged With Obstructing Justice

    Authorities in Joliet, Illinois on Wednesday arrested the girlfriend of the man suspected of killing eight people earlier this week, charging the 21-year-old woman with felony obstruction of justice for allegedly impeding their investigation.

    Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton, looking “distraught and emotional,” according to ABC7 Chicago, was placed on home confinement after making an initial court appearance on Thursday.

    In a Monday interview with detectives, Cleveland-Singleton allegedly made statements to “prevent the apprehension of the suspect,” Romeo Nance, police said. A criminal complaint obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times stated that she claimed not to know Nance’s phone number.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

