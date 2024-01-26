Fri. Jan 26th, 2024

    Newsmax Airs Alarming Discussion of Civil War With Federal Government

    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Newsmax host Carl Higbie mused Thursday about a potential “force-on-force” conflict between Texas and the Biden Administration after the Supreme Court ruled against the state’s Republican governor by declaring that federal agents can remove razor wire laid along the border with Mexico.

    Higbie began by telling Stitt that “there’s rumblings that Joe Biden should or may actually federalize the National Guard—take that power away from Greg Abbott.”

    In response to the high court’s 5-4 ruling, Gov. Abbott remained defiant, saying in a statement on X, “I will continue to defend Texas’ constitutional authority to secure the border and prevent the Biden Admin from destroying our property.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton similarly commented that the “fight is not over.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

