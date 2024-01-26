Australia Day 2024: Bondi Beach is worlds apart from how the national day was celebrated years ago

<!–

The scenes at one of Australia’s most famous beaches on this year’s Australia Day are a world away from what they were a few years ago, in a subtle sign that Australians are turning their backs on the national holiday.

As Bondi Beach is flooded with Australians looking to escape the scorching temperatures, photos taken from Australia Day 2024 could be mistaken for any other summer day.

There is a distinct absence of Australian themed bikinis, board shorts, hats, flags and umbrellas – with the Australian colors green and gold also missing.

An Australian flag was flown above the Bondi Beach boardwalk, but that’s where most of the patriotism ended.

Photos from 2022 show a starkly different scene, with many women donning Australian bikinis and hats, while others drape themselves in the national flag.

The change in attitude comes after years of controversy surrounding the date of Australia Day, and calls from First Nations Australians to change the holiday.

People had also come to Bondi on Friday morning for a solemn Anzac Day-style Dawn Reflection service and smoking ceremony.

Indigenous La Perouse Gamay dancers and Jannawi Dance Clan performed and elders held a smoking ceremony as the country marked the arrival of the British First Fleet in 1788.

Thousands of Australians greeted the dawn of a scorching hot Australia Day at native beach and park ceremonies across the country (pictured, Bondi Beach on Friday)

Temperatures in Sydney reached 30 degrees Celsius at 7am as hundreds of people lined Bondi Beach in the eastern suburbs for a solemn Dawn Reflection and Smoking Ceremony (pictured)

Indigenous La Perouse Gamay dancers and Jannawi Dance Clan performed for the audience (photo)

The event was an opportunity to “commemorate our First Nations community”, Waverley Council said, and brought a large crowd of locals, some carrying the Aboriginal flag, to the beach.

The council said the event ‘recognize the resilience and survival of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and their continued connection to land and culture.

But in a nod to the more traditional Australia Day celebrations, the council also hosted a beachside barbecue breakfast for the Bondi Surf Club immediately afterwards.

Scores of Aussies have also turned out at various Invasion Day rallies across the country, demanding the date of the holiday be changed.

Tens of thousands converged on Australia’s main CBDs on Friday to march against the January 26 celebrations.

The national holiday falls on a sweltering hot day Sydney is expecting a high of 38 degrees Celsius on Friday, while some inland areas are expected to reach 50 degrees Celsius, including the tourist town of Birdsville in Queensland, which reached 49.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

A southerly change starting Friday afternoon will see temperatures drop by 10 to 15 degrees in many parts of the country.

An Australian flag was flown above the Bondi Beach boardwalk, but that’s where most of the patriotism ended

As the heat continues to move further east, the NSW coast will become a little warmer, with Newcastle and Taree both forecast to reach 41 degrees Celsius, while Grafton and Gosford will reach 40 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in towns across the Hunter, including Cessnock, Scone and Singleton, are also expected to rise 1-2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with Singleton expected to peak at 43 degrees Celsius and Scone 41 degrees.

The lower and upper west of the state will once again bear the brunt of the heat, with Bourke reaching 44 degrees Celsius and Moree 42 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms are possible in parts of the state in the afternoon and evening.