    Discrimination Lawsuit Against Feminist Org Will Go to Trial

    The former vice president of the National Organization for Women will be allowed to take her racial discrimination case to trial after a judge refused to throw it out.

    Gilda Yazzie, 69, sued the feminist group in 2019, alleging she was harassed, barred from the office, and removed from her position as vice president due to racism on the part of former NOW President Tony Van Pelt.

    NOW denied any racist motivations for Van Pelt’s actions, or from the board’s decision to expel Yazzie from her role. Instead, they claimed Yazzie‘s termination resulted from her mismanagement of company money and inability to fulfill her job duties.

