Parliament House in Canberra goes into drastic lockdown as protesters storm the building

Parliament House has been locked down after the building was overrun by groups protesting Australia Day.

As many as 600 First Nations and pro-Palestinian activists marched to the front door of the building in Canberra on Friday.

Police were forced to seal the entrance to Parliament House, with visitors inside diverted to leave the basement.

Chants of ‘F**k Australia’ and ‘F**k Israel’ could be heard as hundreds of protesters marched through the city on Invasion Day.

The group eventually moved to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy to continue their demonstrations.

More to come