UN judges on Friday will rule on South Africa’s request for emergency measures against Israel, which is accused at the World Court of state-led genocide for its military operation in Gaza. Meanwhile the Palestinian Ministry of Health sayd 25,900 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and 64,110 have been injured in Israeli strikes on the enclave since October 7. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.Â

Post navigation