‘Boomer’ slams teen girl for wearing anti-Australia Day shirt and shouts: ‘You’re a disgrace – spoiled brat generation’

A young Australian has been aggressively confronted by an angry boomer for wearing an anti-Australia Day T-shirt.

Olive Snell was on a train in Melbourne wearing a shirt that read: ‘Just a reminder, we don’t celebrate genocide’ when the angry man confronted her.

The man shouts: ‘You are denigrating Australia by wearing such a T-shirt.’

The young woman reacts in shock and says, “We’re not talking to you.”

But the angry man continues to confront them with the shirt.

‘Yes you are; you’re wearing a T-shirt that I find offensive.

Olive Snell was on a tram in Melbourne when she was confronted by the boomer

She hits back and says they can wear the shirt – and tells the guy to turn around and look away if he has a problem with it.

“You’re a disgrace,” he says. “You’re a spoiled brat generation.”

A bystander then intervenes and tells the man not to behave like that on the train.

He hits back: “Well, they wear offensive T-shirts.”

The bystander responds: ‘You must then take action to remove yourself. They are Aboriginal shirts. What is wrong with that?

The rest of the tram starts complimenting the young girl’s T-shirt before the boomer walks off the tram in shame.

Ms Snell said she shared the video to highlight how racist Australia can be.

“It’s hard sometimes to know what to say,” she explained. ‘This video is for anyone who thinks racism doesn’t exist in this country.

The boomer couldn’t contain his anger about the shirt

“This man approached me and my two friends on the tram completely unsolicited,” she explained.

‘My shirt said ‘just a memory, we are not celebrating genocide’.

“Apparently he has a problem with that and said, ‘Why would you wear such a provocative T-shirt?’ and “No genocide has ever occurred in this country.”

Australia Day, celebrated every year on January 26, marks the landing of the First Fleet in 1788 when the first Governor of the British colony of New South Wales, Arthur Philip, hoisted the Union Jack at Sydney Cove.

But for many First Nations people it is considered “Invasion Day” or the “Day of Mourning.”