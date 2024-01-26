Fri. Jan 26th, 2024

    'The Traitors' Hatches the Funniest Challenge in Reality TV History

    ‘The Traitors’ Hatches the Funniest Challenge in Reality TV History

    (WARNING: This post contains spoilers for The Traitors Season 2, Episode 5.)

    The Traitors rarely disappoints, but on Thursday night, the ingeniously campy Peacock show outdid itself with a challenge so ridiculous that it might just go down in history as the funniest gambit in reality television history. Looking back, the foreshadowing to this inventively humiliating challenge was hiding in plain sight the whole time, right there on host Alan Cumming’s feathered sweater.

    For those who’ve never had the pleasure of watching, The Traitors Season 2 has rounded up a gaggle of 21 reality TV alums, all of whom hope to split a $250,000 cash prize. But while some of them are Faithfuls, an undisclosed few are Traitors, each of whom will take the money and run if they make it through the last elimination. Each week, the entire group gathers to vote on which suspected Traitor to “banish” from the castle before our treacherous Traitors meet in the castle turret to “murder” one of the Faithfuls overnight.

