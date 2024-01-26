North Sydney: More than a dozen men wearing black balaclavas were detained on a Sydney train after being seen waving Australian flags at Artarmon station

The men swarmed the train

Passengers were sitting inside

More than a dozen men wearing hoods and balaclavas, seen at a station waving Australian flags and singing, have been detained by police on a train in shocking scenes on Australia Day.

The group of men dressed all in black were detained on the train at North Sydney station on Friday afternoon after boarding the train at Artarmon station further along the northern line in Sydney.

Shortly after NSW Police confirmed a police operation had begun in North Sydney.

All passengers on board the train were evacuated.

The group of men are said to have walked through Artarmon station with their faces covered by dark sunglasses and black balaclavas.

More than a dozen men wearing balaclavas (pictured) were detained on a train in Sydney’s north on Friday afternoon

The men (pictured) dressed all in black were seen holding an Australian flag while another man who was part of the group held a shield

They were heard singing while waving Australian flags, while a man who was part of the group also carried a shield.

Moments later they boarded the train before it was stopped by police at North Sydney station three stops later.

More than twenty officers boarded the train before the group of men were kept on board, while dozens of others stood on the platform.

Transport for NSW has issued an alert saying buses and trains have been diverted from North Sydney station.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted NSW Police for comment.

NORTH SYDNEY: Buses divert from North Sydney Station due to a police operation. Buses use the Pacific Highway instead, missing a maximum of two stops. You can catch the bus on the Pacific Highway outside Greenwood Plaza. — Sydney Buses Info (@BusesInfo) January 26, 2024

Police stopped the train at North Sydney station (pictured) and detained a group of about a dozen men dressed all in black.

