Youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk shows why he is destined to be a global T20 star, with the 21-year-old outshining his Dubai Capitals captain David Warner in the United Arab Emirates.

Fraser-McGurk, 21, has hit 109 runs off 51 balls.

He has attracted attention playing for Dubai Capitals in the United Arab Emirates.

Prodigy nears T20 debut for Australia

Jake Fraser-McGurk needed just 51 balls on his first stay overseas to show Australian cricket fans how bright the future looks.

Twice in three matches in the ILT20 league in the United Arab Emirates, the 21-year-old rescued his Dubai Capitals team after the failures of their captain, David Warner, and his contrasting numbers could give national selectors pause .

Already recognized for his Big Bash breakthrough with a call-up to the Australian ODI team and a possible debut at the MCG on February 2, Fraser-McGurk has lit up the UAE tournament.

In his three innings so far, Fraser-McGurk has achieved scores of 54, 14 and 41, with his 109 runs coming from just 51 balls.

His nine sixes are only surpassed by West Indian slugger Nicholas Pooran.

The 21-year-old has scored 109 runs in the UAE and appears to be closing in on a T20 debut for Australia.

The young gun also excelled for the Melbourne Renegades in this summer’s Big Bash.

Twice Fraser-McGurk, who holds the world record for the fastest century ever recorded in 50-over cricket, a record he achieved last October for South Australia, has been at the crease after a flop by Warner.

Their Capitals captain has struggled in his first innings as a T20 freelancer, with a score of 20 backed by the efforts of just one and then a two-ball duck in his latest foray into the crease.

Warner, who turned 37 in October and faced 36 balls in Dubai for a total of 21 runs, has no six and has hit just two boundaries.

Despite his poor start to the tournament, Warner is convinced there are better things to come.

“If I go over three overs, watch out,” he said post-match after the win against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Such has been his good run that Fraser-McGurk has become the model for his franchise, appearing in multiple posts on social media.

He was even hailed as the ‘coolest player of the match’ after scoring 41 off just 17 balls overnight.

Among the other Australians playing in the league, Tim David, who retained his place in the Australian T20 team for the upcoming series against the West Indies, has just 68 runs and Chris Lynn 63 as the next best Australians behind Fraser-McGurk.

Fraser-McGurk will be back in action on Sunday before returning to Australia to join the ODI squad.

The national selectors are likely to build on Fraser-McGurk’s momentum and give him an ODI debut.

And by timing everything in a T20 World Cup year, more runs could mean the rise of the ‘Rooster’ will continue.