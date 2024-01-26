Jimmy Kimmel Finds Rare Point of Agreement With Ted Cruz

ABC/screengrab

Jimmy Kimmel could hardly believe his ears when he uttered five seemingly simple words on Thursday: “I agree with Ted Cruz.”

Despite the fact that the late-night host and the Texas senator are frequently at odds with one another over everything from immigration to Big Bird, Kimmel admitted that he’s on Team Ted for the moment.

The Republican presidential primary has officially become a two-person race between Trump and Nikki Haley, and Cruz has publicly declared his support for Trump. But Kimmel isn’t sure he’s buying what Cruz is selling. “Because Ted Cruz does not like Donald Trump,” according to Kimmel.

