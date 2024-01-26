Sydney boat accident at Gray’s Point: Teenage girl dies

A boating accident has occurred in the south of Sydney

Girl, 16, fights for life in hospital

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A teenage girl has died in hospital after a horror boating accident on Australia Day.

Emergency services were called to Gray’s Point, in Sydney’s south, after two tinnies collided at a boat ramp about 10.15am on Friday.

A 16-year-old girl was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition.

She tragically passed away later that afternoon.

Two teenage boys – both aged 16 – were also taken to St George Hospital for mandatory tests.

According to local media reports, the force of the collision threw the girl into the water.

Two boats have collided at a boat ramp at Gray’s Point in Sydney’s south

A 16-year-old girl was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition.

Two tinnies collided at the Gray’s Point boat ramp, with the force sending a teenage girl into the water. She is now in a critical condition, while two teenage boys – both aged 16 – were also taken to St George Hospital for mandatory tests.

It is understood she spent almost five minutes face down in the water before witnesses in a passing boat pulled her out and began performing CPR.

She was taken to shore before waiting paramedics and police.

Distraught witnesses could be seen hugging and comforting each other as paramedics worked to save her life.

The Marine Corps Command is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Distressed bystanders were seen hugging as police spoke to witnesses

It is understood the injured girl spent nearly five minutes face down in the water before witnesses in a passing boat pulled her out and began CPR.

The Marine Corps Command is investigating the circumstances of the incident

More to come.