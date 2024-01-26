Home and Away’s Lincoln Younes and ABC star Costa Georgiadis lead celebrities protesting Australia Day as they attend the ‘Invasion Day’ march in Sydney.

<!–

Home and Away actor Lincoln Younes and ABC star Costa Georgiadis attended an “Invasion Day” rally in Sydney on Friday to protest Australia Day celebrations.

Lincoln shared a photo on his Instagram as he joined thousands of people across the country to protest Australia Day on January 26 and for indigenous rights.

The actor simply captioned the photo with a black, yellow and red love heart, the colors of the Aboriginal flag.

Lincoln was joined by Costa, who was seen at the protest wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts.

He kept a low profile with a brown hat, full beard and unkempt hair as he walked through the crowd.

Former Married At First Sight star Nasser Sultan also condemned Australia Day as a day of celebration.

‘Australia is the only country that celebrates the day it was invaded. Which is a little like America throwing a pool party on Pearl Harbor day,” she wrote.

Gogglebox star Matty Fahd marked Australia Day by posting a tribute to indigenous Australians.

She shared an image on Instagram of two indigenous women holding the Australian Aboriginal flag.

“Always was, always will be,” he captioned the post.

On Thursday, Jesinta Campbell also shared a fiery post condemning Australia Day as a celebration of “colonisation”.

The former Miss Universe Australia, 32, who is married to Sydney Indigenous Swans star Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin, took to Instagram to reshare several posts from prominent anti-Australia Day activists.

The first post simply had the words “Australia Day” crossed out, with the words “Invasion Day” written underneath in bold.

He continued: ‘The arrival of one race at the expense of another. Will you learn the names of the correct places on the land you live on? Once you’ve done this, research the events they hold on this date or throughout the year. Go towards them. Surround yourself with culture.’

Finally, Jesinta reposted a graphic saying: “Australia is the only country to mark colonization as its national day.”

Love Island Australia star Cassidy McGill also shared a post, protesting against Australia Day celebrations.