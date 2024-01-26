Emma Stone looks chic in a stylish suit at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event…her first appearance since receiving the Best Actress Oscar nomination.

Emma Stone dressed to impress at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event in New York on Thursday as she made her first appearance since receiving an Oscar nomination.

The award-winning star, 35, who earned a Best Actress nomination for her role in Poor Things, was seen chatting on stage while passing through her career retrospective panel at the Robin Williams Center.

The beauty put on a stylish display in a fitted dark gray jacket that was secured with buttons at the front.

She also opted for a pair of matching pants that had a hem that hit a few inches above her ankles.

Emma slipped on a pair of sheer black tights and black closed-toe heels to complete her overall look for the busy day.

Emma Stone, 35, dressed to impress at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event in New York on Thursday as she made her first appearance since receiving an Oscar nomination.

The beauty put on a stylish display in a fitted dark gray jacket that was secured with buttons at the front.

The La La Land actress opted for minimalist accessories to make her outfit the main focus and wore a pair of striking silver earrings.

Her short locks were parted in the middle and naturally flowed down to brush the tips of her shoulders.

Stone’s makeup was done classically for the festivities and consisted of a coat of mascara on her eyelashes that helped highlight her eyes.

She also added a light blush to her cheekbones for a radiant glow, while a bright red tint was used on her lips for a finishing touch.

Upon arriving at the venue, the beauty paused for a brief photoshoot before taking the stage for a chat.

Emma could be seen sitting in a red leather chair as she spoke about her successful career in the industry and, at one point, flashed a cheerful smile towards the audience.

Her appearance at the SAG-AFTRA event comes shortly after the Oscar nominations were announced earlier this week on Tuesday.

She was notably nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress due to her critically acclaimed performance as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ film Poor Things.

She also opted for a pair of matching pants that had a hem that hit a few inches above her ankles.

The La La Land actress opted for minimalist accessories to give prominence to her outfit and wore a pair of striking silver earrings.

Emma slipped on a pair of sheer black tights and black closed-toe heels to complete her overall look for the busy day.

The star could be seen sitting in a red leather chair as she spoke about her successful career in the industry and, at one point, flashed a cheerful smile towards the audience.

The film earned a total of 11 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Lanthimos, and also Best Supporting Actor for Mark Ruffalo.

At the time the nominations were announced, Emma released a statement to express her excitement and gratitude, according to MY! News. ’11 nominations for Poor Things seems like a surreal dream.’

“I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories.”

She then gushed about the opportunity to play the character of Bella, adding, “I will always be grateful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes.”

“She has shown me that life is much more than sugar and violence,” Emma continued, while greeting her fellow nominees in the category.

‘And to Lily [Gladstone]tortoiseshell [Mulligan]sandra [Huller] and anette [Benning]. It is the greatest honor to be in your company.

For her performance in Poor Things, Emma already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this month for Best Actress.

The star previously won a Best Actress Oscar for La La Land in 2017, and was also nominated in 2015 for Birdman and 2019 for The Favorite.

She was notably nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her critically acclaimed performance as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ film Poor Things; seen earlier this month in Los Angeles

At the time the nominations were announced, Emma released a statement to express her excitement and gratitude, according to E! News. ’11 nominations for Poor Things seems like a surreal dream’; seen with director Yorgos Lanthimos earlier this month in Santa Monica

Emma previously collaborated with Yorgos on The Favorite and spoke about her relationship with the filmmaker during an interview with the The New York Times last year in November.

“Obviously I have total and very intense trust in him and, as an actor, it is the best feeling I have ever had, because it is very rare that you feel that, whatever you do, you are protected by your director,” he explained upon leaving.

Stone also recalled when the director first proposed to Bella Baxter in the early stages of creating the film.

“It gave me kind of an overview of Bella, what she’s going through and what the men in her life are experiencing in response to how she’s evolving.”

Emma previously collaborated with Yorgos on The Favorite and spoke about her relationship with the filmmaker during an interview with The New York Times; seen earlier this month in Los Angeles

Both Emma and Yorgos have another collaboration up their sleeves which is an anthology film, which also stars Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley and Hong Chau; seen earlier this month at the Golden Globe Awards

And I said, “Sign me up.” “My God, she is the greatest character I will probably ever play.”

Both Emma and Yorgos have another collaboration up their sleeves, which is an anthology film called Kinds Of Kindness, and it also stars Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley and Hong Chau.

Stone recently discussed the project with Variety and expressed: “It’s a kind of triptych film.”

“It is an anthology, with three short films, with a core of seven actors and each of us plays a different character in each story.”