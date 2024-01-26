Rita Ora stuns in a glamorous black dress with a low back and a spectacular bow while performing as part of Paris Fashion Week.

<!–

Rita Ora looked stunning while singing for Audemars Piguet and Tamara Ralph as part of Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

The singer, 33, wore a glamorous fitted dress with a low back, complete with silver details and a spectacular hot pink bow that ran across the floor.

She accessorized with a pair of long gloves and elevated her height with some heels.

To complete her stylish ensemble, Rita’s hair was pulled back with a black headband and styled in voluminous curls.

Sharing a glimpse of the performance on Instagram, she captioned the update: ‘Thank you for inviting me to sing for you @audemarspiguet @tamararalph in such a stunning venue.

Rita recently revealed that she had collaborated with Keith Urban and shared a preview of her latest single inspired by her mother, Vera.

He shared a clip of the new hit, a cover of Shape Of Me, and revealed the lyrics were inspired by his feelings for Vera.

Coinciding with the announcement of her mother’s 60th birthday, Rita explained that she had wanted to write a song about Vera for “a long time” and now she feels that “she was finally able to share so much.”

Sharing the teaser with her 16.1 million Instagram followers, Rita revealed that the full version will be released on January 26.

She captioned the clip: ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM! We’ve been through everything together, you’ve always been a beautiful inspiration in my life and my music.

“I wanted to write a song about you for a long time, so when Shape Of Me was written by me and the You & I songwriting team for my album and released, I was finally able to share everything I’ve been feeling about you. You .’

Last week, Rita revealed that she had collaborated with Keith Urban and shared a preview of her latest single inspired by her mother, Vera (pictured together in 2023).

Rita continued: ‘It really became clear how much love you have shown me and how much you have taught me over the years!

‘So what better way to say HBD than to share a new version with the AMAZING @keithurban…

‘It helped make it that much more special as this song also shows gratitude to all the women in your life! So surprise mom, this one is for you! Happy 60!

“Yes, my mom has that heart, she said don’t let go of the parts that keep you younger…”