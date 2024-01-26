Steve Bannon Admits Bank Account May Have Evidence of Fraud

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Steve Bannon is in a maelstrom of his own making.

After failing to pay his lawyer nearly half a million dollars, he’s now clambering to halt a review of his personal finances—a situation that’s forcing him to admit something quite embarrassing: that there might be evidence of his border wall fraud scheme in his bank documents.

The conspiracy-spewing right-wing political agitator had the gall to stiff his lawyer, former federal prosecutor Robert “Bob” Costello, who stuck by him for years. Specifically, Costello was Bannon’s lawyer on a number of cases, including when he faced criminal charges for pocketing donor funds intended for a privately funded border wall between the United States and Mexico. So it was only a matter of time before the law firm of Davidoff Hutcher and Citron came knocking with a lawsuit, one that quickly resulted in a judge ordering Bannon to hand over the overdue $480,487.

Read more at The Daily Beast.