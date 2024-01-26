Australia Day 2024: Shocking moment teens clash with police as Australia Day celebration turns sour at popular beach

<!–

Shocking footage has emerged of police pushing teenagers across a busy road after Australia Day celebrations at a popular beach turned sour.

Images of about 50 teenagers causing trouble at Manly Wharf, on Sydney’s northern beaches, began circulating on social media on Friday afternoon.

In one video, dozens of shirtless teenagers are seen running around outside the dock as frantic police try to control the crowd.

Officers were forced to form a ‘barricade’ at the entrance, local media reported.

In another video, posted by Instagram page Creatures of Manly, officers form a queue to push crowds of teenagers along a busy road.

The mood intensifies after officers appear to shove a bikini-clad teenager, sparking an uproar from her friends.

“Holy s***,” the man filming the collision can be heard saying.

About fifty teenagers gathered at Manly Wharf in Sydney on Friday afternoon (pictured)

An elderly man is seen trying to cross the road amid the chaos as officers try to lead the crowd away from the dock.

Witnesses told Daily Mail Australia there were “about a hundred” police officers on the dock, as well as members of the Public Order Riot Squad.

Another local resident said they saw a Polair helicopter flying overhead as officers fought to control the crowd of cheerful teenagers on the dock.

Others claimed that nearby streets were cordoned off, teenagers were arrested and pepper spray was used.

Witnesses told Daily Mail Australia there appeared to be ‘a hundred’ police officers in Manly

Locals took to a community Facebook page on Friday evening to ask why there were so many police officers in Manly.

‘I saw someone running and being chased by a police officer, people shouting, but I ran away. Police cars arrived one after another,” one woman said.

“It was scary and I left the place.”

‘I’ve never seen so many teenagers in one neighborhood in my life. I assume that things will get more and more out of hand,” says another.

A third wrote: ‘Similar to previous Australia Days in Manly. Only worse this time. Sad.’

A NSW Police spokesperson said officers attended the Manly Wharf forecourt at around 3.30pm on Friday following reports of a fight.

“As a result of the operation, police arrested three male teenagers who were taken to Manly Police Station where they assisted police with investigations,” the statement said.

‘Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.’