Fri. Jan 26th, 2024

    Trump Shuts Down RNC Proposal to Name Him GOP’s Presumptive Nominee

    Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not support a resolution presented to the Republican National Committee to crown him as the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee even as his rival Nikki Haley continues with her campaign.

    The RNC confirmed earlier in the day that it would consider the proposal next week to officially declare Trump the presumptive nominee before 48 states had cast ballots in the primary. Hours after the former president said he didn’t like the idea, the proposal was withdrawn, reports say.

    In a Truth Social post, Trump said that while he appreciated the proposal to make him the presumptive nominee, “I feel, for the sake of PARTY UNITY, that they should NOT go forward with this plan, but that I should do it the ‘Old Fashioned’ way, and finish the process off AT THE BALLOT BOX.” “Thank you to the RNC for the Respect and Devotion you have shown me!” he added.

