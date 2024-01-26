King Charles visits Kate at The London Clinic for his own prostate procedure today after being admitted to the same hospital where Princess is recovering from abdominal surgery

King Charles III visited Kate Middleton in hospital today after arriving with Queen Camilla as he prepared for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The monarch will be treated at the London Clinic, where his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, is staying after abdominal surgery. It’s understood Charles went to see Kate this morning before going in for his own treatment.

The king will undergo a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with the benign condition – and has postponed his engagement for a recovery period.

Camilla accompanying the King is seen by some as an unusual move as the late Queen and Prince Philip normally went to hospital alone.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said just after 9.30am: ‘The King was admitted to hospital in London this morning for planned treatment. His Majesty would like to thank everyone who sent their well wishes over the past week and is pleased to hear that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

Charles was photographed arriving at the London Clinic in Marylebone at around 9am, minutes after leaving Clarence House. He had arrived at his home in London yesterday after returning by helicopter from the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The king has been resting at Sandringham since last Friday after flying back there with Queen Camilla from Birkhall, his private home near Balmoral in Aberdeenshire.

It comes as the Princess of Wales remains at the London Clinic following her abdominal surgery. Kate is not expected to carry out official assignments until after Easter.

In a double shock, Buckingham Palace revealed the news of the king’s health last Wednesday, 90 minutes after Kensington Palace said Kate was in hospital.

Camilla is said to have told ‘workaholic’ Charles to ‘take it easy’ after a year of commitments – with one count revealing he had done 516 over the course of 2023.

She has also reassured the public about his health, saying the king was doing “fine” during a trip to Swindon on Monday.

Additionally, Camilla said he was doing ‘fine’ and ‘looking forward to getting back to work’ during a visit to an art gallery in Aberdeen last Thursday.

It was confirmed on Sunday that Charles’ former sister-in-law, Sarah, Duchess of York, had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

While at Birkhall last week, sources said Charles was in ‘genuine good spirits’ and in ‘good form’.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday: ‘Like thousands of men every year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public appearances will be postponed for a short period of recovery.”

It is understood Charles was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get tested in line with public health advice.

The king was diagnosed last Wednesday after having symptoms and going for a check-up earlier this week.

He had a series of meetings and events planned at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire last Thursday and Friday, which were postponed on the advice of his doctor.

Charles is known as a workaholic, skipping lunch and often staying at his desk late at night and into the early morning hours to deal with his correspondence and official papers, but he has generally enjoyed good health and stays fit by walking. and gardening.

The 75-year-old monarch acceded to the throne just 16 months ago after 70 years as heir apparent. He was crowned at Westminster Abbey last May.

An enlarged prostate is common in men over the age of 50 and does not usually pose a serious health threat, according to the NHS.

When the prostate becomes enlarged, it can put pressure on the bladder and urethra, the tube through which urine passes.

This can cause someone to urinate more often and experience difficulties.

It is not entirely clear why some men develop the condition, but it is believed to be related to hormonal changes as a man ages.

Referred to by doctors as benign prostate enlargement (BPE), the condition is not cancer and people who suffer from it are not at a higher risk of developing prostate cancer.