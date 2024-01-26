Phillip Schofield looks happy and carefree as he is seen for the FIRST TIME since Dancing On Ice’s return… after Stephen Mulhern replaced the star amid the furor over the This Morning affair.

Phillip Schofield was seen relaxed and happy as he stepped out for the first time since Dancing On Ice returned to screens.

The star, 61, quit presenting the show alongside her best friend Holly Willoughby following her departure from This Morning in May last year, when her “reckless but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague became public.

Earlier this month, DOI returned with Holly, 42, at the helm alongside Phillip’s replacement Stephen Mulhurn, 46, however it was reported that the disgraced TV star hasn’t been tuning in because she’s “bruised “for his absence.

During his outing on Thursday, Phillip headed to a local store, which he emerged from while laughing and grinning wildly at a rare sighting of the star.

According to The Sun, a source said: ‘Phil is still hurt by the whole row with Holly and the way it played out publicly. He still can’t bring himself to watch This Morning and even hearing the theme song is deeply triggering.

Phillip has been out of the spotlight in recent months since his affair scandal in May, which led to his exit from This Morning after more than 20 years on the show.

‘It seems unlikely that I’ll be avidly tuning into Holly’s return to TV. Phil wants to move on and live a quiet life away from the spotlight while he tries to rebuild himself.

“He reached out to offer his support when the terrible news of the kidnapping broke, but it is understood they have not been in contact since, so he probably did not speak to Holly before her return to the DOI.”

After much speculation about his private life, his affair finally became public and he admitted it had left him “devastated and embarrassed” but insisted he was not a hairdresser.

He said the affair “never seemed” like an abuse of power because he and his lover were “colleagues.” He told The Sun: ‘I was unprofessional, once, in a 41-year career. There are no excuses. Nobody did anything wrong apart from me.’

In his first interview since leaving the broadcaster and This Morning, the 61-year-old presenter said: ‘I didn’t do it, I didn’t do it [groom him].

‘There are accusations of all kinds of things. It was never like that because we had become companions. I do not know about that. But, of course, I understand that there will be a massive judgment, but taking into account that I have never exercised it.”

At the time, Phillip offered several apologies, including to his co-host of 14 years, Holly Willoughby, and his wife of 30 years, Stephanie Lowe.

Holly and Phil are pictured presenting the show last year. Holly co-hosted the show with Phillip from its inception in 2006 until 2011.

Phillip cut a low-key figure as he left the store after the show’s return.

She showed her taste for luxury by wearing a Moncler jacket during the outing.

But he said his “biggest apology” for the fallout from the affair was to his former lover. She said: “She has brought the greatest misery to her totally innocent life, to her totally innocent family, to her totally innocent friends…

“It has brought them the greatest pain. I am deeply sorry and I apologize because she should have known better. I should have acted the way I always have acted. She shouldn’t have done it.

‘I’m sorry. And I will always regret it. I will die regretful. I am deeply mortified.

Following the scandal, he also resigned from Dancing On Ice, which he hosted from 2006 to 2014 before resuming it in 2018 until his departure last year.

He was laughing out loud as he walked out of the building.

Phillip didn’t have a care in the world as he left the building with his purchases in hand.

After much speculation about his replacement, Stephen was revealed earlier this month, after which viewers praised the Catchphrase host for his debut as a regular co-host alongside Holly in the 2024 series launch.

Opening the widely discussed show, Holly told ITV viewers: “We’re leaving!”, before asking fans to give her new co-host a warm reception, adding: “And we can also give him a big Welcome to Stephen Mulhern!”

Fans of the show took to social media to praise the pair, with many crediting Stephen for bringing “fresh energy” and injecting “some real fun” into the episode.

One person wrote on Twitter: ‘Enjoyed Stephen Mulhern hosting #DancingOnIce alongside Holly. He brought some fresh energy to the show!’