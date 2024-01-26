U.N. Court Rules Israel’s War on Gaza Could Be a Genocide

Reuters/Saleh Salem

The International Court of Justice on Friday ruled that Israel’s war in Gaza could be genocide and that a case bringing the allegation can proceed.

The conclusion came as part of an interim ruling from the United Nation’s top court in a case brought by South Africa alleging that Israel’s campaign, launched in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks, is genocidal.

Judge Joan Donoghue said that some of the accusations made against Israel in the case fall under the U.N.’s Genocide Convention, and that the court recognizes the right of Palestinians to be protected from genocidal acts.

Read more at The Daily Beast.