Gemayel meets Universal Syriac Union Party delegation

NNA -nbsp;Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel received on Friday a delegation of the Universal Syriac Union Party, chaired by its head Ibrahim Mrad.

The Universal Syriac Union Party affirmed its support for the Kataeb Party and its leader, expressing solidarity in their sovereign struggle against attempts to dominate the country and its decisions.

It also endorsed the Kataeb#39;s proposal to form a broad opposition front, calling on all those seeking to reclaim independent decision-making and rebuild the state to join it. — Kataeb.org

