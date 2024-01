NNA – Acting Governor of the Lebanese Central Bank, Dr. Wassim Mansouri, on Friday received in his office, the head of La Regie Libanaise Des Tabacs Et Tombacs (Regie) Engineer Nassif Seklaoui.

Seklaoui briefed Mansouri on Regiersquo;s work and its most important achievements at various levels.

nbsp;

=============== L.Y

nbsp;