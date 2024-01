NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Conclusion of the celebrations of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity and the 50th Jubilee of the Council of Churches in the Middle East, hosted by the Catholic Center for Media and the Council of Churches in the Middle East, at the All Saints Evangelical Episcopal Church in Beirut – Zeytouneh Bay (behind Four Seasons).

nbsp;

nbsp;

=======R.H.