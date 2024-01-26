Saturday, January 27, 2024

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

9:00 amnbsp; nbsp; Training session organized by the Earth Police Academy at the Earth Association in Lebanon, titled quot;Every Citizen, an Environmental Watcher,quot; at the association#39;s headquarters in Baabda. It lasts for one day until 4:00 pm.nbsp;

10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; Workshop titled quot;Justice and Equality of Women#39;s Rights between International Agreements and National Laws,quot; organized by the National Union of Workers and Employees in Lebanon and the Equality Association, Warda Bitar – for Women#39;s Work, in Amyoun City in North Lebanon – at the hall of the Urban Renaissance Charity Club.

=======R.H.