Missouri GOP Lawmaker Floats Rule Change to Bring Back Duels

Bitter divisions between Republicans in the Missouri Senate culminated in a proposed rule change that would allow senators to settle their differences by challenging each other to a duel.

Missouri’s Senate Democrats posted details of the suggested amendment on X on Wednesday. “If a senator’s honor is impugned by another senator to the point that it is beyond repair and in order for the offended senator to gain satisfaction, such senator may rectify the perceived insult to the senator’s honor by challenging the offending senator to a duel,” the proposal read.

A written challenge would be sent to the offending senator by the offended lawmaker’s “second,” the proposal added. Both parties would then agree to the terms of the duel “including choice of weapons.” “The duel shall take place in the well of the senate at the hour of high noon on the date agreed to by the parties to the duel.”

