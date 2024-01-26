Annette Bening honored by the Guild of Makeup Artists and Stylists

Annette Bening will be honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award from the Guild of Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists at its 11th annual ceremony, February 18 at The Beverly Hilton.

Known for a body of work that includes American beauty, kids are fine and BugsBening earned two Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Golden Globes, two Tony nominations and, earlier this week, her fifth Academy Award nomination for her role in nyad.

Bening recently starred Jerry and Marge grow upand can be seen in the upcoming film directed by Chris Pine. pool man alongside Danny DeVito and Pine.

“Annette Bening brings fascinating characters to life on screen with each impressive performance and has won the hearts of moviegoers around the world,” said Guild President Julie Socash. “Her talent and versatility as an actress, from seductive Hollywood star to driven marathon swimmer, have been matched by her commitment to her craft, making her a true inspiration to all makeup artists and hairstylists. of the guild. “We are excited to celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the entertainment industry.”

The Distinguished Artisan Award is given to an artist whose “ongoing collaboration with Local 706 makeup artists and hairstylists has enhanced and created memorable characters throughout their career.”

Also during the awards ceremony on February 18, makeup artist Michael Westmore (Rocky) will be honored with the Guild’s Vanguard Award. Makeup artist Kevin Haney (Driving Miss Daisy) and Ora T. Green (good times) will receive lifetime achievement awards.