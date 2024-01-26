These Valentine’s Day Gifts Are Quintessential Quiet Luxury

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s hard to tell when we first took notice of quiet luxury. Maybe it was the onset of monochromatic, pared-down pieces coming off the fashion runways last year or Gwyneth Paltrow’s well-publicized, conservative courtroom appearance in 2023, but whatever the reason, this year’s fashion was most certainly defined by quiet luxury.

A movement brought to life by thoughtful—albeit pricey—materials and the absence of flashy touches like designer labels and monograms, quiet luxury quickly became the go-to way to style your clothes, your home, and more over the past year. Brands certainly took notice, from pricey designers like The Row to more affordable options like Everlane, Quince, and Reformation.

Read more at The Daily Beast.