Playboy Model Masuimi Max, 45, Found Dead in Las Vegas

Model and actress Masuimi Max was found dead in her Las Vegas home on Thursday.

Local police discovered the 45-year-old after responding to a call at her home that morning. Authorities say they do not suspect foul play but are investigating her death, TMZ reported.

Max, whose career spanned 24 years, most notably posed for Playboy and Maxim, and she was a regular at the Playboy Mansion throughout the 2000s and 2010s. She often appeared in leather and latex, modeling for brands such as Harley Davidson and Pinup Girl Clothing, and she owned her own cosmetics brand, I Am Sin.

