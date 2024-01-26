Axios launches entertainment division and lines up first TV project with Amazon (exclusive)

Digital news outlet Axios is making a big bet in the entertainment space, launching a new studio division that will develop and produce original nonfiction film and series programming.

The new division, Axios Entertainment, is led by Erica Winograd and has projects in development with Tom Brady’s Shadow Lion, Chrissy Teigen’s Huntley Productions, Guy Ritchie, Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas, Ample Entertainment and Maven, the company says.

Other members of the Axios Entertainment team include editorial director Raisa Zaidi and development director Juliet Bartz.

“Entertainment programming is a natural next step for Axios, using engaging documentary narratives to make audiences smarter and faster in the ever-changing world around them,” says Axios co-founder and CEO, Jim Vande Hei.

It also has its first production truck: The money game, on Prime Video. Produced in association with Campfire Studios and Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends, The money game will look at the impact of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreements through the eyes of a handful of Louisiana State University athletes, including gymnast Olivia Dunne, basketball stars Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson, and football star and Heisman winner Jayden. Daniels.

Axios has explored video before, most notably with its news series. Axios on HBO, which lasted four seasons. Axios counts Cox Enterprises, which operates in the cable and publishing businesses, as its majority owner.

The media company founded by Politico veterans VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz has also expanded into new areas in recent years, including a local and regional news effort at Axios Local and subscription-focused Axios Pro. He also created a communications software business called Axios HQ last year.