Makhzoumi broaches overall situation and local dossiers with UN’s Wronecka

NNA ndash; Member of Parliament, Fouad Makhzoumi, on Friday received the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.

MP Makhzoumi announced, via the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform, that discussions during the meeting touched on the local, regional and international situations.

MP Makhzoumi appreciatednbsp;the effective role of the United Nations forces in the South and their continued support for Lebanon.

The Lawmaker also said that discussions delved into several internal dossiers, most notably the presidential election dossier, the displaced Syrians, and the current economic and livelihoodnbsp;crisis.

