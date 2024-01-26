Ambassador of Japan attends hand-over ceremony of Japan-funded Medical Equipment for Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui – University Medical Center

NNA – Onnbsp;Januarynbsp;23, 2024, Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon,nbsp;MAGOSHI Masayuki,nbsp;attended thenbsp;hand-over ceremonynbsp;ofnbsp;annbsp;essentialnbsp;medical equipmentnbsp;to Lebanese Hospitalnbsp;-nbsp;Geitaouinbsp;University Medical Center,nbsp;which was supported bynbsp;the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP).

The hospital, located innbsp;Ashrafieh, Beirut, and which was greatly damaged by the Beirut port explosion in 2020, plays a pivotal role in the Lebanese healthcare sector. Considering the significant number of patients who rely on this hospital, as well as the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable medical services, Japan supportednbsp;the hospital through the provision of annbsp;advanced ultrasound machine thatnbsp;will enhance the hospitalrsquo;s capacitynbsp;tonbsp;carry out more accurate examinations for various diseases. This assistancenbsp;willnbsp;help morenbsp;than 2,000 patients annually access essential medical services at affordable rates. nbsp;

In his speech, Ambassadornbsp;MAGOSHI highlightednbsp;Japan#39;s commitment to supporting Lebanon#39;s health sector amidst socio-economic challenges.nbsp;In return,nbsp;Sis.nbsp;Hadianbsp;Abinbsp;Chebri,nbsp;General Director of the hospital,nbsp;expressed hernbsp;appreciation tonbsp;thenbsp;dedicated supportnbsp;from Japannbsp;whichnbsp;willenablenbsp;the hospitalnbsp;tonbsp;provide quality health care andnbsp;respond to thenbsp;urgentnbsp;needsnbsp;of nbsp;patients.

nbsp;