Boy, 11, Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun Into School: Cops

12 News/YouTube

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested in Arizona after he brought a loaded gun into school on Thursday, authorities said.

Mountainside Middle School in Scottsdale was put into lockdown after a student told staff they’d found what appeared to be a handgun on the floor of a classroom, the Scottsdale Police Department said. A school resource officer then confirmed the gun was real and loaded.

Responding officers swept the campus for any additional weapons and confirmed students were safe before they began questioning kids who may have had information about the firearm, police added.

Read more at The Daily Beast.