    NYC Woman Charged After Severed Head, Body Parts Found in Freezer

    Gardiner Anderson/Getty Images

    A Brooklyn woman has been charged after authorities said they discovered a severed head and other body parts inside her taped-up fridge and freezer.

    Authorities charged Heather Stines, 45, of Flatbush with concealment of a corpse Wednesday, according to the New York Police Department. The NYPD responded to a wellness check at Stines’ apartment two days earlier, where they discovered the body parts in black bags inside her refrigerator and freezer.

    Using fingerprints, authorities later identified the body as that of Kawsheen Gelzer, 40, an alleged drug dealer who had been missing for months. Stines told authorities that her husband, who has been in a Virginia jail since September for a separate offense, killed and dismembered Gelzer, police said.

