Leaked Netanyahu Tape Slamming Hostage Mediators Spurs Chaos

Reuters/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

Families of hostages still held captive by Hamas have denied leaking an audio of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lambasting Qatar earlier this week.

Qatar has played a key role in arranging hostage releases, with Israel and Hamas only negotiating indirectly over releasing the over 130 hostages still remaining in Gaza.

“You haven’t seen me thank Qatar, have you noticed? I haven’t thanked Qatar. Why? Because Qatar, to me, is no different in essence from the U.N., from the Red Cross and in a way it’s even more problematic,” Netanyahu said, according to leaked audio aired on Channel 12 allegedly recorded during a closed-door meeting with hostages’ families. “However, I’m willing to use any mediator now who can help me bring them home.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.