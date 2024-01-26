Legendary rock band cancels performance when lead singer falls and fans tell him to “get well soon”

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A legendary British rock band has canceled a concert because it revealed its lead singer was battling a chest infection, but hopes the rest of its tour will not be affected.

The Darkness, famous for their 2003 hit I Believe in a Thing Called Love, officially announced the cancellation of one of their New Zealand shows on Instagram.

Sympathetic fans flocked to the comments to support the band, telling “devastated” frontman Justin Hawkins to “get well soon” as he recovered.

The band wrote: “It is with deep regret that we have to announce that The Darkness cannot perform in Wellington tonight as Justin has contracted a serious chest infection.

‘The doctors have advised him to rest and have told him that his performance is out of the question. Justin is devastated, as are the other members of the band.

Pictured above are Justin Hawkins, Frankie Poullain and Dan Hawkins of The Darkness performing at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, California in 2022.

Pictured above is The Darkness, circa 2005. From left to right, Ed Graham, Dan Hawkins, Justin Hawkins and Frankie Poullain.

British rock band The Darkness officially announced that they had to cancel a show in Wellington due to their lead singer’s chest infection.

‘We hope to go ahead as planned in Auckland tomorrow, but stay tuned for updates. Thanks for understanding.’

One fan admitted they were devastated, even though the band refunded their tickets: “It sucks.” We’re in Wellington, can we support and buy some merchandise today?

While another praised the English band’s singer for his stamina: ‘I’ve seen @justinhawkinsta perform with broken ankles, ribs and the worst powerful larynx pain known to man.

‘He is an irresistible and unstoppable force. This must be really bad; he never cancels a show, knowing that doing so will also cause him a lot of pain.

‘Get well soon, dear Justin. “Everyone understands that health must come first.”

And one concerned Instagram user wrote: ‘Get well soon, these types of ads are always scary.’

Another fan was willing to offer his support: ‘Please take care of yourselves. Events can be rescheduled and there is nothing more important than your health. Don’t fuck with doctor’s orders!’

More people flocked to the comments section to wish the Surrey native a “speedy recovery.”

Fans flocked to the comments to send their love to singer Justin Hawkins, claiming he rarely cancels concerts.

It seemed like the band has an impressive track record of not canceling shows, and another fan praised the flamboyant singer for his work ethic.

“Let’s take this opportunity to thank Justin and the band for all the effort they put in and canceling so few shows in their entire career.”

A different fan echoed the sentiment: ‘The Darkness are the most hard-working and dedicated band out there. Take care Justin, get well soon!’

One user even pulled out a traditional Maori phrase to offer his support to the vocalist: ‘Kia Kaha [stay strong] Justin! If you’re still not feeling well for Auckland, just rest – nothing is more important than your health buddy!’

A different fan was as gutted for Justin as she was herself: ‘Oh no! Devastated for myself because I’ve been waiting for the VIP forever. But of course, get better Justin.’