Fri. Jan 26th, 2024

    News

    Colleagues ‘Devastated’ by Shock Death of Beloved 38-Year-Old News Anchor

    Action News 5

    Journalists at a local news station in Memphis were “devastated” to announce that beloved local news anchor Amanda Hanson died on Thursday at the age of 38.

    Action News 5 revealed Hanson’s death in a post to X on Thursday night, writing that she was “a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague, and friend” who’d worked at the station since 2021.

    K8 News, a local news station based 80 miles northwest of Memphis in Jonesboro, Arkansas, revealed that Hanson had a medical emergency earlier this week and died from complications.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

