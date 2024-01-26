Colleagues ‘Devastated’ by Shock Death of Beloved 38-Year-Old News Anchor

Action News 5

Journalists at a local news station in Memphis were “devastated” to announce that beloved local news anchor Amanda Hanson died on Thursday at the age of 38.

Action News 5 revealed Hanson’s death in a post to X on Thursday night, writing that she was “a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague, and friend” who’d worked at the station since 2021.

K8 News, a local news station based 80 miles northwest of Memphis in Jonesboro, Arkansas, revealed that Hanson had a medical emergency earlier this week and died from complications.

