Georgia GOP State Rep. Introduces Resolution to Impeach DA Fani Willis

Amid mounting questions over Fani Willis’ relationship with a special prosecutor in the Donald Trump election interference case, a Georgia representative on Friday introduced a resolution to impeach the Fulton County District Attorney.

Rep. Charlice Byrd filed resolution H.R 872 to vote for impeachment against Willis, who is currently leading the investigation into whether Trump and his allies interfered with the Georgia 2020 election. The Republican lawmaker alleges that Willis should be removed from office after using her position as district attorney for her political gain and her possible conflict of interest by hiring “potential paramour” Nathan Wade.

“Fani Willis has a laundry list of potential conflicts that make her unworthy and unfit to be the District Attorney in Fulton County,” Byrd said in a press release about the resolution. “Someone elected to that office is expected to uphold the law and not weaponize their office for political gain.”

