Australia Day revelers soak up the sun during January 26 celebrations on the beach… as thousands take to the streets calling for the date to be changed

Australians across the country have embraced scorching temperatures to celebrate Australia Day in style – while others marched in crowded rallies on Invasion Day.

Despite intensifying debate over keeping January 26 as our national holiday, partygoers flocked to beaches on Friday to take advantage of the Australian sun, salt and surf.

Partygoers in Sydney and the Gold Coast were seen relaxing with friends on boats, in parks and on the beach in celebration of what makes Australia The Lucky Country.

Despite major supermarket chain Woolworths declaring it would not be selling Australia Day merchandise this year, many were still decked out in Australian glamor bikinis, bucket hats and temporary tattoos.

The national holiday wrapped up Sydney with Australia Day Live at the Sydney Opera House, a concert with live music performances and a dazzling fireworks display.

Meanwhile, thousands of people joined rallies on Invasion Day in the first Australia Day protests since the failed Voice to Parliament referendum.

Pictures show Australians enjoying the warm weather across the country, with most capitals in the high twenties.

Hundreds of Sydneysiders headed to Bondi Beach on Friday to soak up the sun over the National Day holiday

Aussies from all walks of life made the most of the perfect weather on Australia Day this year

Something to Celebrate: Love was in the air as these partygoers enjoyed a well-deserved day off

Australian flags were not as common as in years past as the day became increasingly controversial

Thousands rushed to the beach this Australia Day as temperatures reached the high 40s in Sydney

Splash splash! Lots of fun was had at Wave Break Island on the Gold Coast

The sun is shining…: It was a beautiful day for a float in the ocean as the temperature reached the high 20s

Police patrols made sure no one got too rowdy, but for the most part everyone seemed to be relaxing and having fun

Cheers! People were seen enjoying drinks as they marked Australia’s National Day

This man chose to drape an Australia Day flag over his shoulders to mark the national holiday

The boxing kangaroo made its debut journey aboard a ship as partygoers enjoyed the blue skies

These two women kept themselves out of the sun by placing a pair of umbrellas on their heads

Even for those who chose to forego the Australian flags this year, it was still a day of fun in the sun

People of all ages came together to share the good times and make wonderful memories of the national holiday

The brutal sun forced some to take shelter under tents as the day was in full swing

Eskies and coolers were as common as Australian flags on the beach as everyone on the Gold Coast worked to stay hydrated

One Australian on board the SS Krazy Times remained secluded enjoying the strong waves and good atmosphere

There were millions of ways people showed their love for the Happiness Land through shirts, flags and hats

This man draped an Australian flag around his shoulders as he enjoyed the coastal breeze

Have you ever seen something so patriotic? This couple went all out in matching Australian flag suits

The water was still and the atmosphere was perfect for those who chose to spend the day on the water

Homeboat was a strong contender for best performance for Australian flags on the water

This woman chose to wear an Australian flag headband as it helped her stay hydrated

This woman chose to wear Australia Day sunglasses on the national holiday

A general view of Bondi showed no Australian flags as the date of the national holiday becomes more controversial

Tens of thousands of people marched in the brutal heat at this protest in Sydney on Friday

Protesters flooded capitals across Australia in protest against the national holiday held on January 26

In Melbourne, crowds began gathering outside Parliament House at 10am before heading to Flinders Station

Australia’s future lies in the hands of its youth, many of whom also attended rallies on Friday

The signs read ‘No Pride in Genocide’, while Aboriginal flags could be seen scattered throughout the crowd

Palestinian flags were as visible as those of Aboriginal people during the marches as the two coalitions came together on Friday