I dumped my date because he said I was too hairy; I haven’t shaved in five years

A woman who hasn’t shaved in five years has revealed how she dumped her date for calling her “too hairy”.

Esther Calixte-Bea, 27, stopped shaving after becoming frustrated by the social belief that women should be completely bald.

After making headlines for her blurred chestThe Canadian artist has revealed that she feels sexier than ever and that she doesn’t let anyone bring her down, not even her potential lovers.

Esther has revealed how adopting her “furry” lifestyle has caused some problems in her love life, adding that she even walked out on a date after he said he didn’t agree with her confusion.

She recalled the dating horror story: “There was one time I was dating a guy who made a comment saying he wouldn’t date a girl who was hairier than him.

And I thought how strange. So I ended up ending that relationship completely because I didn’t feel like it was productive or that I wanted to be with a man like that.

“He wasn’t a very nice person.”

However, while there have been some bad seeds, Esther noted that most men are more than tolerant when it comes to their body hair.

The 27-year-old added: “Apart from that, there have been a lot of men who have liked my hair.”

‘There was a guy who was really interested in me and I had never told him I had chest hair.

“I decided to tell him because I knew he had a crush on me, so I thought that by telling him or showing him that I have chest hair, he would stop liking me because I didn’t like him.

“Once I showed it to him, he still liked me and said, ‘I don’t really care.’

“I’ve never experienced that before.”

She explained that she decided to stop removing her body hair five years ago after becoming frustrated with the removal process.

Esther noticed that she felt like she was always in a losing battle against her thick locks.

“I decided to keep my body hair because the more I removed it, the more hair I got,” she said.

‘My body hair became longer, thicker, darker, blacker, so I was going crazy! If I’m supposed to remove it, why does it grow back?

‘That’s what I’ve been taught since I was a child and I never questioned it because I have to remove my body hair just because I’m a woman and that’s it, I didn’t question it.

“But then I started to question myself and realize that those ideas didn’t come from me, but from society telling me that something is beautiful.”

Esther recalled being constantly bullied about her body hair, even as a child, and noted that she still received negative comments to this day.

“There was a time in elementary school where my friends saw the hair on my stomach and I remember their really overreaction that made me feel really insecure,” she said.

‘When I got to high school, I remember seeing so many girls being bullied or teased because they had hairy arms or bodies, which made me feel shy and insecure.

“I was making sure no one could see my body hair.”

The 27-year-old revealed that she was often called cruel names.

‘There are typical things like “monkey”, “Chewbacca” and “ape”.

‘On another occasion someone had filmed me as a joke. And other times people just stare at me really badly.’

Despite this, he decided to embrace every hair on his body and show it off with confidence while vowing to never shave again.

“I think we’ve been taught in society that body hair, specifically on women, is unhygienic, ugly and undesirable,” she said.

‘I had to ask myself growing up: why did I hate the hair on my body?

Esther explained that leaving aside any social refrain filled her with joy.

‘I had to realize that it was society, that I hated the hair on my body but I also hated removing it because it was so painful. But now I feel free.”

And he added: “Today I am much happier, I can analyze certain things in my life and what is good for me and what is not, so no, I will never go back to the way I was, never.” When we embrace ourselves, we are much stronger.

“It is important to have more confidence in ourselves, to build that confidence so that we do not get carried away by false ideas and ideas that are harmful to our health and also to our mental health.”