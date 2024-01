Wichita Police Department

A Jackie Robinson statue disappeared mysteriously overnight from a youth baseball field in Kansas, with only his bronze shoes left in place.

The thieves made off with the rest of the iconic player’s likeness late Wednesday night from McAdams Park in Wichita, Kansas. Local police announced the vandalism and theft of the memorial statue a day later on X.

“Someone cut it just above Jackie’s shoes and hauled it off in a truck,” they wrote. “Our community is devastated.”

