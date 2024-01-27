Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    News

    Gun-Waving St. Louis Lawyer Now Wants His Record Wiped Clean

    Jan 26, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Laurie Skrivan/Getty Images

    The St. Louis lawyer who became infamous for waving his gun at a bunch of Black Lives Matter protesters marching past his house in 2020 really wants his record wiped clean.

    Mark McCloskey—who with his wife made national headlines for brandishing arms at the racial justice protestors because they “felt unsafe” as the protesters made their way to the St. Louis mayor’s home—filed to have a misdemeanor he pleaded guilty to stricken from his record on Tuesday, online court records show.

    In 2021, McCloskey pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge, with the Republican governor of Missouri pardoning him shortly after. His wife, Patricia, pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

