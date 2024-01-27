Megyn Kelly Blasts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Over Their ‘Soap Opera’ Relationship and Says She Thinks It’s Doomed

Kelly reacted to the controversial couple’s new podcast on Friday

Holmes and Robach made headlines in November 2022 after their friendship blossomed into a full-blown romantic relationship off-screen.

Megyn Kelly didn’t hold back when sharing her opinion on former Good Morning America stars TJ Holmes and Amy Robach, comparing their controversial romance to a ‘soap opera.’

On the latest episode of her Sirius XM podcast, Kelly reacted to the couple’s own podcast, where they talk about their relationship after DailyMail.com discovered their hidden affair on ABC.

“I find them so disgusting – he’s a jerk.” She is victimized by everything. She can’t believe all the work she has to do now as a podcaster. She’s used to someone doing this for her, it’s stressful!’ Kelly said Friday.

They are both millionaires. Only for. Nobody feels sorry for you. Then they said, “We don’t want people to think we’re the perfect couple.” Not us, don’t worry.

Right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, Kelly’s guest, also weighed in, calling the couple “disgustingly selfish.”

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes were surprisingly tense when they opened up about their relationship on their self-titled podcast, Amy and TJ; pictured May 2022

‘This is like a soap opera… You won’t be surprised considering how their relationship seems to have started. It doesn’t seem like she’s doing very well,” Kelly previously said, referencing Homes and Robach’s podcast.

In a recent episode, Holmes, 46, and Robach, 50, opened up about their struggles, even getting choked up while reflecting on the “pressure” she felt working alongside TJ after their jobs were “unfairly” taken away from them. “.

Robach began to cry when talking about the loss of her job and the future of her career: “But I feel the pressure of our careers, I think they are taken away from us unfairly and I really want to be able to do it.” what I love and I want to be able to do it with you, so that’s more of the pressure I feel.’

The couple had been locked in a passionate romance even though they had both been married to their respective spouses for the past 12 years.

According to insiders, TJ and Amy’s friendship evolved in June, if not earlier, “when they were together in London filming The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee for ABC and the staff were talking about the intimacy between them.”

They were later fired from their roles at GMA in January 2023 after their scandal broke.

The couple opened up about the recent problems plaguing their seemingly perfect romance.

As the saga unfolded, Robach and Holmes filed for divorce from their spouses to whom they had both been married since 2010. The divorces have since been finalized.

On a recent episode of the couple’s latest podcast, Holmes and Roach spoke candidly about drinking too much amid a stressful and tumultuous 2023.

They revealed that they have since decided to participate in Dry January, as Holmes said he would “easily have 18 drinks” daily.

Robach also admitted that the amount of alcohol he consumed was appalling amid the stress that arose from the publicity affair and the subsequent personal and professional consequences.

“I didn’t have any work to go to and I was away from a lot of friends and family,” Robach said. ‘What did I do? I drank too much. Much more than I’ve ever had. I don’t think I’ve spent a full day drinking every day and that was 2023 for me.